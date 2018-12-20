125 years

Thursday, Dec. 20, 1893

Farmers will be pleased to learn that G.E. Allinger and Son, of Port Jefferson, are now running their mill day and night, after a shutdown of nearly 11 weeks on account of low water. They took advantage of the time in improving their mill by putting in several new machines and overhauling it in general.

100 years ago

Thursday, Dec. 20, 1918

A new organization was started in New Knoxville this past week when 10 enterprising residents of the village met and laid the basis for a business to be known as the Blue Ribbon Hatchery. O.F. Beickman, well known poultry raiser, expects to be ready to receive orders next season.

———

Miss Amelia Schneeberger was elected president for the new year, when members of the Von Bora society of St. John Lutheran Church met last evening at the home of Miss Emma Schaefer. Miss Christine Maurer was named vice president; Miss Marie Albers, secretary, and Miss Florence Gerstner, treasurer.

75 years ago

Thursday, Dec. 20, 1943

More than 15 tons of waste paper were collected over the city Saturday, according to the initial reports released today by W.A. Trimpe who headed the collection arrangements. Added to the 19 tons collected by the Boys Scouts several weeks ago, this brought the total up to one of the highest in the Miami Valley.

———

Kari Young was elected elder, when members of St. John Lutheran Church named new officers yesterday. Also elected were: Harold Meyer and Laurel Lucas, deacons, Harold Linker, trustee, Ned Logan, financial secretary, and Ivan Apple, benevolence secretary. H.J. Schlagetter was elected superintendent of the Sunday School.

50 years ago

Thursday, Dec. 20, 1968

JACKSON CENTER – Word their son Specialist Four Gary W. Gross has been reported missing in action while participating in combat operations in Vietnam has been received by Mr. and Mrs. Daniel J. Gross of Jackson Center. Specialist Gross previously had been reported twice injured during combat with the enemy in Vietnam where he arrived last March.

———

NEW YORK – Julie Nixon and David Eisenhower will be married Sunday in a ceremony from which all newsmen and photographers will be barred – with one exception. An NBC camera crew will film the ceremony for close circuit transmission to Washington’s Walter Reed Hospital where it will be seen by former President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

25 years ago

Thursday, Dec. 20, 1993

Photo: David Bunker, 17, takes a break between classes at Jackson Center High School. The senior student from Maplewood has been nominated to attend one of three military academies and said he currently is leaning toward attending the U.S. Army Academy at West Point if he completes the enrollment process.

———

Nostalgia – This scene depicts camping before the advent of recreational vehicles, or even pop-up tents. This camping expedition gathered behind the Marshall House in Newport in 1896. The Marshall House was a tavern-restaurant-hotel which was popular when the Miami-Erie Canal was in use. The tavern was near the canal. The canal was in use at the time and nearby Leighty Lake was also popular with sportsmen then.

———

Sketch: A star shines over Bethlehem as a shepherd watches in this Christmas drawing created by Leah Locker. She is a senior at Anna High School. There are now five shopping days left before Christmas.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

