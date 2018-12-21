125 years

Friday, Dec. 21, 1893

Wagner Brothers have purchased the Arcade grocery, formerly operated by John Madigan. The purchase was made from J.K. McIntire, wholesale groceryman from Dayton, who foreclosed on the mortgage he held against Madigan for stock purchased. Louis Wagner will operate the grocery.

Parties interested in charity have made several visits lately to that portion of our city in the Fourth ward known as “the burg.” In their visits they found a sad state of affairs, many cases of destitution. Some of the most extreme cases were referred to the infirmary directors and yesterday they made a visit. Some steps will be taken at once to clean up Lacyburg.

100 years ago

Friday, Dec. 21, 1918

A bill providing for a survey for a canal between Toledo and Cincinnati, linking Lake Erie with the Ohio river, was approved today by the House Railway and Canal committee.

Lt. William Orbison, of the Wright Aviation field, flew over the city this afternoon before alighting east of the city. He gave an exhibition of fancy flying, looping the loop, and giving the tail spin before coming down. Lawrence Goffena brought him to the city in an automobile and Lt. Orbison spent some time with his parents, Dr. and Mrs. C.B. Orbison.

75 years ago

Friday, Dec. 21, 1943

Two servicemen, home on leave for the holidays, were guests at the annual Christmas party of the Iutis club last evening in the club rooms in the Citizens Bank building. S/Sgt. Milo Taylor spoke on his experiences while an Italian prisoner of war for seven months. The other serviceman guest was Capt. Russell Wiessinger, with the Air Force.

Ohio motorists will have only one license plate for their automobile in 1944 Highway Director Sours said today. It will be carried on the rear of the car. No windshield sticker will be carried next year.

50 years ago

Friday, Dec. 21, 1968

A city-wide Christmas activity, in which all residents of the community are urged to participate, will be sponsored Monday evening by the Sidney Kiwanis Club. The three-hour program starting at 6 p.m., will find two instrumental groups, accompanied by Christmas carolers, starting at opposite sections of the city and moving from corner to corner toward the courthouse square.

25 years ago

Friday, Dec. 21, 1993

An apartment complex designed for moderate income senior citizens and handicapped people is under construction in north Sidney. The new apartment complex, called Autumn Park Retirement Community, is actually an extension of North Side Commons Retirement Community, said Thomas Shoemaker, one of the developers. Autumn Park is on the south side of Russell Road, across the road from North Side Commons.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Bill Anderson picked one line to sum up his 30 years in the country music business, “I Hope You’re Living as High on the Hog as the Pig You Turned Out to Be.”

Sketch: A special message of love during the season of Christ’s birth is offered in this drawing by Justin Kipp, a ninth grader at Anna High School. There are now four shopping days until Christmas.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

