125 years

Saturday, Dec. 22, 1893

Last night many of the business houses, churches and in fact most all persons relying on the Sidney Gas Light Co. for light, were disappointed. The cause of the trouble was the great amount of air in the pipes, owing to the change from the old receiver to the new one.

100 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 22, 1918

H.M. Wright has installed in his confectionery store on the south side of the square a handsome new music machine. It is a violano Virtuoso, having the beautiful combination music of a violin and piano. It is a beautiful mahogany cabinet and the workings of both the instruments can be watched through the glass doors in front.

George Gattes, Jerome Raterman, and Richard Wagner have returned to their homes, having been mustered out of the St. Xavier Training school at Cincinnati.

75 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 22, 1943

Ferguson Construction Co. of Sidney is the apparent low bidder on the general construction contract for a new, city-owned junior Olympic swimming pool. Plans, prepared by Sidney architects Freytag & Freytag, call for construction for a new pool measuring about 42 by 82 feet in size. The pool, designed for swimmers and non-swimmers in the younger age bracket, is to be built next to the existing pool off Tawawa Drive.

50 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 22, 1968

Word that their son, Army Specialist Four Gary W. Gross, has been killed in action was received this morning by Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Gross of Jackson Center. He died of wounds while the vehicle he was in charge of in a small convoy was ambushed by the enemy.

25 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 22, 1993

Photo: These Fairlawn Middle School students, Danielle Kersey, 11; Heidi Everett, 12; and Kim Wilson, 12, admire their new t-shirts which they received for their involvement in a Math-A-Thon to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Fifteen students took part in the event, with each student volunteering to complete approximately 200 math problems included in a booklet for pledged contributions. The students raised $464.10 for the hospital. Also participating were Amy Fox, Jeanna Greenway, Melissa Huelskamp, Jackie Kirtley, Shelly Klaus, Thomas Ludwig, Jared Pitts, Kelly Putnam, Natalie Sailor, Marney Studor, Melanie Turner, and Amy Wolfe.

Sketch: This character skates into the Christmas season in a drawing created by Jackson Center fifth grader Brittney Wildermuth, 10. It’s easy skating from now on with only three shopping days left before Christmas.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

