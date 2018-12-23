Fair board prepares for annual convention

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Agriculatural Society (Fair Board) discussed details about the upcoming Ohio Fair Managers Association’s annual convention during its regular monthly meeting on Dec. 19.

The 94th OFMA convention will be held in Columbus, Jan. 3 through 6.

The fair board passed a motion to approve $200 to purchase an auction item for the convention.

During the board’s November meeting, a motion was passed for Eric Garber to serve as the delegate and Jeremy Reese as alternate delegate at the convention, representing the Shelby County Ag. Society.

4-H Youth Development Coordinator Cassie Dietrich reported to the board that 15 junior fair board members will be in attendance during the Saturday portion of the convention, which is Junior Fair Day.

In other business, the board:

• Reported that the plans were out for the quotes regarding electrical upgrades at the fairgrounds. Reese stated the quotes are expected back by the first of the year, and the board decided to wait until then to discuss the project further.

• Heard from Chris Roediger, who reported on the parking lot and new drive that had been installed with grindings given to the board last year. Both projects are complete.

• Discussed the value of the sponsorship program and the need to increase sponsorship to allow the board to increase entertainment during the fair.

• Approved an expenditure of $3,000 for a part-time employee in the extension office to prepare the junior fair show, judges, times, and anything else to do with the Junior Fair Program for the 2019 Fair Year.

• Reported that the Abundant Life Church would like to sell their contract to another non-profit organization to provide a sit-down lunch stand at the fair. Interested parties may contact the fair board.

The junior fair board’s annual meeting is set for Saturday, Jan. 20, at 9 a.m., in the Ag. Building on Fair Road.

The next senior fair board meeting will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 16, at 7:30 p.m., in the fair office.