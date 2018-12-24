125 years

Monday, Dec. 24, 1893

The Sidney Liederkranz gave their regular social in their hall in the Timeus building on the south side of the square last night. A large number of invited guests were present and spent a pleasant evening with their German friends.

The grocery store and post office at Kirkwood, kept by C.E. Millhouse, was robbed last night. The robbers entered the store by boring a hole through the door and unlocking it. They stole a dollar’s worth of stamps and about five dollars’ worth of groceries and cigars.

100 years ago

Monday, Dec. 24, 1918

The fire department boys request that the “possum” stolen from them last night be returned or someone will be prosecuted. The “possum” was presented to the fire department boys by E.C. Quellhorst and they expected to enjoy a big Christmas roast until it came up missing.

The Shelby County Memorial Association held a public meeting in the high school auditorium yesterday afternoon at which memorials were presented to the families of four deceased soldiers from this county. The auditorium was filled to capacity for the program which was in charge of James E. Way. Miss Miriam Abbott as “Columbia,” presented the memorials to the parents.

75 years ago

Monday, Dec. 24, 1943

Shelby County’s quota in the Fourth War Loan drive to be held in January, will be $1,400,000, according to information received today by Joseph B. Cook, county war finance chairman. The chairman expressed the conviction that Shelby County will again go over the top as it has in the three previous campaigns.

A Christmas present in the amount of $40,230 will be presented to the board of trustees of Wilson Memorial hospital tonight at a dinner meeting of the board and citizens committee. Additional contributions are anticipated D.H. McKellar, Chairman, said this noon.

50 years ago

Monday, Dec. 24, 1968

BOTKINS – Immaculate Conception Church and Ward School, honored Rev. Victor Koegel Sunday afternoon with a gathering of the members of the parish and the school pupils presenting a Christmas program. Father Koegel was celebrating 25 years in the priesthood.

Holiday decorations graced the home of Mrs. John Beigel when Charity League members enjoyed a Christmas party. Co-hostesses were Mrs. Martin Tullis, Mrs. Clayton Pepple, Mrs. Thomas Watkins and Mrs. James Rubright.

25 years ago

Monday, Dec. 24, 1993

NEW YORK (AP) – The bride’s tiara was borrowed, the groom’s children refused to attend, and the most commonly asked question was “How long do you think it’ll last?” But for one night the tabloid saga of Donald Trump and Marla Maples read more like a fairy tale. After six years of exhaustively chronicled breakups and makeups, they gazed into each other’s eyes Monday night and – finally – said “I do.”

Sketch: This “Santa” reindeer offers a timely message in this picture drawn by Lindsay Marie Rice, a sixth grader at Holy Angels Elementary School. Today is the last shopping day before Christmas.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

