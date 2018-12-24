Dear Santa Claus …

to sata
from Jesse
I wot A tuxsedo.
And to clen up
my groJ.
my mom can’t get me
or my sister enythig
for christmas
———
Dear Santa
I want more big monster trucks.
A monster truck race track.
A cat.
A carrot.
A new shirt
Thanks,
Jackson
———
gymnastics equipment
hatchmal Big
sour pach kids
———
Hi santa I want to tell you my list so
this is what I want I want lols and some
pikmi pops and a horse and a stuffed unicorn
and some barbie pets and also a new rainbow
hair barbie and a new Glitzy clip and some
shirts and pants and some fingerlings minis
and the christmas set and some sqishies and
a new ring and thats my list and also marry
christmas!!! and have a gift
———
krismis konley
walker
kokok
LOL
Please take this to the North Pole
———
Dear Santa,
My name is Brayden Smith. I would
like for christmas Pokeman cards, and
some beyblade evolution toys. I would like
a big chocolate bar that I can share.
I would also like a Nexo Knight puzzle
Also a wrestling set with John Cena and
the Undertaker.
Sincerely,
Brayden
———
Dear Santa,
I have been good only a few
time outs at school
I want a small baby with clothes
and big girl pants on and baby alive
and a bottle.
Please my sister and brother a present too.
Love
Addy
———
Dear Santa,
I would like a watch
for Christmas.
Please bring my mommy
something.
Thank you
Oakley
———
1. tan army men
2. foot tball players
3. dog
4. Black panther
5. Fish tank
Love,
Brice 6
———
Dear Santa
my chiristmas
List is Done.
I want LOLs, pikmi
pops surprise,
SCRUFF-A-LUVS
pink, pomsies
plush patches, LOL
surprise House,
Dont step in it,
santa mare
chiristmas. I have
ben rilly Good.
Love Anna
———
Dear Santa,
this chiristmas I would like a lego
hulk buster, lego Thanos: Ultimate battle,
Hulk buster HQ playset, funko pop Hulk buster,
Imagenext Jurassic Rex, benlo Alien creation chamber,
Benlo Deluxe OMnitrix, Pie face cannon, CLUE, Beyblade
Burst, and thats my list.
thank you for your time I have been really good
this year.
Sincerely,
Lucas Koenig
———
Maddie list
1. Bath Booms
2. lip Booms
3. slime
4. squshes
5. clechet car
sitn 6. that says Maddie room
7. candy
8. shoe
9. compoter
10. toys
11. fantasic gymnastics
12. Bookbag
13 makeup
———
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl
this year. I would like princess
dresses. My favorite princesses are
Rapunzel, Ariel and Snow White.
I will leave you milk and cookies
and carrots for the reindeer.
Love,
Britton
Age: 4
———
Dear Santa,
I am not sending you this letter
just to ask for gifts I am also
wanting to tell you that I still belive in you and in christmas
majic. I also want to tell you my list, Its not that long this
year but I would like just these few things.
1 Poloride camra Acsessories
2 Natendo switch
3 fingerling hug (pink or unicorn)
4 An Iron
5 A New T.V.
6 wooden doll ferniture
7 Elf on a shelf cloths
This Is all I’m asking for this year but I dont need it
all so you decided what I do and do not need.
Thank you,
Love,
Laila Caudill
———
I would like to have the new Hotwheels ultimate Garage, Legos,
Super Monster Toys, and a T-rex that eats other dinosaurs.
We will be sure to leave you chocolate chip cookies and some milk.
We will leave some carrots for the reindeer too! Don’t forget to take
Bobo (our elf) back to the North Pole with you!
Love,
Easton
———
Mary
I would like pants and shirts.
———
Dear Santa
This is Lilly Velazco. I have been a good girl for my mom
I would like -1. PJ 2 Parie
2. Toyes
3. Blaket and two Blakets for my bed – And i would like to get my mom
a fitbit watch and i would like a cat tow that makes soud.
and i will put cokes out for you milk.
———
Hi my name is Laura
I wold like a Fitbit and a new phone
a tablet
———
Hi my name Jason
I wold like a fitbit
a new phone
and a talbtl
———
Dear Santa,
My name is Jared Lofton and I would like for Christmas
is Power Ranger Bullrider Zord, Beyblades Evolution,
Pokémon Cards, Power Ranger Dino Charge Toys,
Lego Nexo Knight Castle, Ninjago Legos, Newer Voltron Set.
Thank You,
from Jared Lofton
———
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Addison Smith and I am 7 years old.
I have been trying really hard to stay on your “Nice” list
this year. some of the wonderful things I have done are:
put dishes away, feed my dog, clean my room, and help mommy
clean house. I have a few wishes this year: Drone w/ camera,
moon mirror, necklace, Adidas clothes, and Alexa. I am very excited
for your visit. I promise to leave out some cookies and milk for you.
Please give my favorite reindeer Comment and Rudolph a hug for me.
Happy Holidays,
Addison Smith
———
Dear Santa,
I have tried to be a good mommy this year.
I would like a blender, and for you to give the reindeer’s
a hug from me, Be safe!
Sincerely,
Jennifer
———
Dear Santa
My name is Liam and I want: Red chain saw, Hot Cheetos
Thanks
———
Dear Santa,
There are only a few things I want this year for christmas and
they are: a Bean Bag sofa sack, a lego advent calendar, a rc car
and a phone case, if you could please maybe get some of those
for me thank you.
Sincerly, Henry P.
———
From: Ella
to: Santa
Dear Santa, I have some things I want for Christmas.
can I have a chrom book, a very big fluffy blanket, a
iphone 6, some shoes, head phones, and clothing.
I know that is much and I’m sorry.
I also have a quaten do only give un one thing on our list.
sorry for the bad spelling. one more quaten are hank and jingles
comeing pls writ back
———
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am 8 years old. And I have been a very good boy
this year. This is what I would like for Christmas this year, a PJ masks
hq, a gekko mobile, and a catcar, an owlette lider, and a ninja school bus,
and Romeos lab, a night ninja ninjalenos.
From, Anthony Balster
———
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year, even last year.
And thank you for the presents. This what I would like for
Christmas, a big candy cane, princess dresses, make over
Princess table, a color table. I love you.
Abby Balster
———
Dear Santa,
I want a playhouse, a locket, 2 Disney trips, love, a Piggybank,
a phone, a snow globe of Disney World, another American Girl doll,
I want to see Mandisa, I want to go to a concert, and I want a little rideable car.
-Serenity Grace Willow Holtkamp Age 6