Alzheimer’s Association seeks volunteers to help with walk

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is looking for committed volunteers who can help plan the 2019 Miami Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s signature events. Each year, the Association holds separate Walks in Dayton, Springfield/Urbana, Miami County, Shelby County and Darke County. Volunteers are needed in each of those areas.

Last year more than 4,500 Miami Valley residents joined in the fight to end Alzheimer’s by registering for a Walk. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the second highest non-profit fundraising event in the Miami Valley. Volunteers are needed in the areas of participant recruitment, retention, marketing, advocacy, logistics and sponsorship. If interested, contact Jennifer Oxley at jeoxley@alz.org or 937-610-7001.