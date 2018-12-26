SIDNEY — Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart polled his employees to create a Top 10 wish list of what they would like to see happen in 2019.

Lenhart shared the wish list during his weekly interview.

“These items can be used by county residents for their New Year’s resolutions to accomplish our wish list for the upcoming year,” said Lenhart. “We created the list like Johnny Carson used to do on the ‘Tonight Show,’ going from No. 10 to the No. 1 item on the list.”

The No. 10 item on the list is Lenhart’s wish for the upcoming year.

No. 10: “I’d like to see everyone give back to their community,” said Lenhart. “Give to those less fortunate than you are. Give to you favorite charity. Visit a senior citizen. Make a new friend in a neighbor and have coffee together.

No. 9: The deputies assigned to litter control ask all county residents not to litter. If you see trash laying in front of your house, pick it up, they said.

No. 8: The training officers suggest that everyone become trained in self-defense to protect themselves. This could include a self defense class, obtaining a conceal-carry license and securing your home and outside buildings.

No. 7: The deputies associated with the animal shelter wish all the animals at the shelter find a new home in 2019. Everyone should adopt a cat or dog from the shelter.

No. 6: The Sheriff’s Office dispatchers have one wish for 2019: Don’t call 911 unless you have an emergency. If you don’t have an emergency, call 937-498-1111. Or if you have a question about a program or agency in Shelby County, call 211.

No. 5: The corrections officers would like to see everyone being nice and kind to one another. And, they shared, people should learn to control their anger and emotions.

No. 4: The deputies wish that people wouldn’t fall for scams. If the phone call deals with winning a lottery or the person saying your grandchild is in trouble or in jail, it’s probably a scam. and never, said the sheriff, give out your personal information over the phone “If it sounds to good to be true, it probably is,” said Lenhart.

No. 3: The road deputies wish everyone would drive safely as they shop, go to work and visit friends and family. Don’t drink and drive, nor text and drive. And always wear your seat belt.

No. 2: The road deputies and detectives urge everyone to be safe when they celebrating the holiday season or a special event in 2019. Make sure you do not put yourself in a situation where date rape could occur because of the use of alcohol, drugs or by using bad judgment.

No. 1: The detectives wish no one would buy or use opioids and drugs in 2019. They hope the new year will be the year the person will seek counseling for their drug addiction.

The Sheriff’s Office staff wishes everyone a safe holiday season and a prosperous new year.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_sheriffs-logo-SDN-3.jpg

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

The writer conducts a weekly interview to update readers with news from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, 555 Gearhart Road, Sidney.

