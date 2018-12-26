Suspect flees deputies in Sunday pursuit

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP — A possible domestic violence suspect out of Shelby County evaded deputies from the Shelby County and Miami County sheriffs’ offices and led them on a short chase early Sunday morning.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible domestic violence report on the 200 block of Elizabeth Street in Russia on Sunday at approximately 1:30 a.m. The victim alleged that she was kicked by a known male suspect, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports. The call from the victim was dropped, and the Shelby County Dispatch Center was unable to regain contact with the victim.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies spoke with a witness at the residence of the reported incident, who said that the victim and alleged suspect were arguing, but said there was nothing physical.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office attempted to find the victim in Russia, but did not locate her. The Shelby County Dispatch Center pinged her cell phone to try and locate the victim, as she would not answer calls from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. The phone showed to be in Miami County, and the Shelby County Dispatch Center advised the Miami County Dispatch Center.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched for the domestic violence suspect and the possible female victim from the Russia area in the northwest area of Miami County. They were reportedly in the area in a gray Honda. The suspect had several warrants for his arrest out of Miami County, including felony warrants.

A Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputy located the suspect’s vehicle on Greenville Falls Road at Cooper Road at approximately 2:45 a.m. in Newberry Township, according to Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports. The deputy noted seeing the driver when he pulled from the intersection. The vehicle turned south onto Cooper Road, and the deputy turned around in the intersection to follow it. The deputy called out the traffic stop and activated emergency lights.

The vehicle pulled to a stop after the deputy initiated the traffic stop. The deputy approached the driver’s side of the car and could see the driver, who then revved the engine and fled the traffic stop, according to Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports. The deputy radioed this information and gave chase.

The pursuit went around Panther Creek Road, onto Harshbarger Road, onto Sugar Grove-Circle Hill Road, onto Patty-Circle Hill Road, and back onto Panther Creek Road. The suspect pulled down a long lane on the 2800 block of Harshbarger Road in Newberry Township and was found to have driven behind a barn at the address, hit a small tree, and fled the vehicle on foot. Both doors were open when the deputy found the vehicle, so the Miami County deputy noted that it appeared there were two people in the car. The deputy only saw the driver.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies called off the search. Charges have not yet been filed in connection with this incident. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office closed the case as unfounded.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports noted that a person possibly involved in this incident called 911 and made a bomb threat to the Piqua Police Department.

The Piqua Police Department confirmed that the Darke County Dispatch Center advised the Miami County Dispatch Center that a call was made on Sunday at approximately 4:35 a.m. in which a person said they had a bomb and were en route to the Piqua Police Department. The call was deemed not be credible.

It has not been confirmed that the person who made that phone call was involved in the prior chase in Newberry Township and the alleged domestic dispute in Russia. The call is also still under investigation.

Vehicle found wrecked, abandoned

By Sam Wildow For the Sidney Daily News

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

