Wiseman to retire from Senior Center

SIDNEY — Eileen Wiseman, executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County, has announced that she will retire, March 1.

“You just know when it’s time,” she told the Sidney Daily News, Wednesday, Dec. 26.

Wiseman, of Sidney, had been the development director of the center before accepting the directorship, March 1, 2013. She had also held positions at what was then Citizens Bank, Randall Stephens Construction and RSVP.

It’s health problems that have prompted the decision to leave the center in early 2019.

“I don’t want to retire, but I feel like I’m not doing the company any good by not feeling weel. It’s not fair. They need someone here every day.”

The center’s administrative assistant will follow Wiseman into retirement. Darlene Wilges has announced that she will leave as of March 29.

“I wouldn’t have stayed this long if it weren’t for her,” Wiseman said.

Senior Center Board of Trustees President Janet Born said Wiseman’s announcment came as a surprise. Born had thought she and the director would leave the center together.

“Because I go out of office in May,” Born said. “When (Wiseman) came on, we said we’d both go out at the same time, but your body does what it’s going to do.”

The board plans to advertise for a new director immediately, so whoever is hired will have some time in the office with Wiseman to ensure a smooth transition.

“We’re going to let the new director pick her own assistant,” Born said.

The president has nothing but praise for the outgoing director.

“She’s a super intelligent person. She’s good-hearted. I’m going to miss her like anything,” Born said.

For her part, Wiseman has enjoyed the center members and staff and board.

“It was a pleasure and honor to be here for six years,” she said.

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

