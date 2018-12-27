125 years

Thursday, Dec. 27, 1893

The Sidney School board transacted some business last night. A.H. Kite, a janitor at the Second ward building and who has been appointed to a position in the Department of Interior at Washington was granted a leave of absence for 60 days. Charles Fielding was elected to fill the place during Kite’s absence.

100 years ago

Thursday, Dec. 27, 1918

More than 6,000 American soldiers from overseas arrived in New York City today aboard the steamers George Washington and Cedric.

———

State Highway commission officials met today with the Shelby County commissioners relative to the county’s highway program for 1919. They recommended that the commissioners ask for money sufficient to complete the paving of the Dixie Highway through the county. At the present time there are still six miles of road not provided for.

75 years ago

Thursday, Dec. 27, 1943

The grocery store in Port Jefferson, operated by Mrs. Helena R. Hussey has been sold to Mr. and Mrs. Howard Rike, of Port Jefferson. Mrs. Hussey and her late husband, Lowell Hussey, opened a meat market in 1920 and expanded into the grocery operation a year later.

50 YEARS AGO

THURSDAY, DEC. 27, 1968

COLUMBUS – One brass band is permitted to represent each of the 50 states at President-elect Richard Nixon’s inauguration in Washington Jan. 20 and the Buckeye state picked its best, The Ohio State Marching Band.

———

Lee Braun, 17, of Botkins, has been granted a junior membership in the American Angus Association, at St. Joseph, Mo., according to an announcement made by Lloyd D. Miller, secretary of the association. Braun was a member of the Ohio team that took first place in team judging for all breeds at the National 4-H Livestock judging competition.

25 years ago

Thursday, Dec. 27, 1993

There is a new view in downtown Sidney as pedestrians walking along Main Avenue between Bennett Insurance and Sidney Paint are no longer able to see Central School if they look east through the alley. The view is now dominated by the new First United Methodist Church addition that is presently under construction.

———

Gary Van Fossen, 57, is retiring from VisionMark of Sidney after 41 years of service. He will retire as vice president of the company which he had helped grow to become a leader in the manufacture of industrial nameplates and engineered graphics.

———

Mitchell Bergman has been promoted to president and chief operating officer of Sidco Industries, 2000 Campbell Road. Bergman, 28, replaces James Davis, who has assumed the position of chairman of the board of directors. Prior to his promotion, Bergman had been serving as general manager of Sidco.

———

Nostalgia – A solemn group of students poses in 1926 at the McCloskey School in Orange Township. The school was located at McCloskey Road and Children Home Road. Attending the school were: Mabel (Starrett) Elson, Elizabeth Bertsch, William Moloney, Frank Moloney Jr., Kenneth Allen, Roy Starrett and Kenneth Ordean, Rose Evelyn Wiley, Ilene West, Erma Elsner, Forest Salm, Mary Sue Ward, Hazel Salm, Neva West, Bernice Stahl, Mary Hetzler (teacher), Donald Conklin Chester Stahl and Henry West.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

