Sidney man sentenced to prison

SIDNEY – A weapons infraction has led to a Sidney man being sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison. In another case, an Indiana man was sentenced to 24 months for leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

They were among several people sentenced in Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently.

Alexander S. Crusey, 23, incarcerated, was sentenced to 30 months in prison with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) on a charge of having a weapon while under disability, a third-degree felony.

Crusey was charged for taking firearms from various residences between Sept. 1, 2017, through April 19. Records indicate he has a conviction for attempted burglary, a third-degree felony, barring him from having weapons.

Devontae Devell Banham, 26, Indianapolis, Indiana, received a 12-month prison sentence on each charge of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony, and, for attempted improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. The sentences will be served concurrently, or at the same time.

On Aug. 18, Banham was caught fleeing Sidney Police with speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour. According to the police report, a loaded revolver was found in the front seat, and had received the car he knew was stolen.

Also, his driver’s license will be suspended or two years upon his release. The court also ordered his handgun be destroyed.

Cory D. Gross, 36, St. Marys, was sentenced to 12 months with the ODRC on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. The prison term will be served consecutively following an 18-month sentence for drug trafficking, a fourth-degree felony, from Auglaize County.

Gross was first incarcerated at Pickaway Correctional Institution on Nov. 2.

On May 14, Gross was a passenger in a stolen car traveling north on Interstate 75 through Shelby County. He was arrested following a traffic stop and charged with receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

He was also detained on outstanding warrants from Missouri and Mercer County.

Edidiong Obong Udoeyop, 30, Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced to 12 months with the ODRC on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony,

He was arrested April 26 with 725 Oxymorphone tablets. A specification addition included the forfeiture of a Jeep Cherokee and $3,694 in cash believed to have been generated from criminal activity.

Byran L. Sims, 28, 522 E. Court St. Apt. B, received 11 months in prison during his recent status conference. He pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

He was arrested on June 6 in possession of Fentanyl.

Kimberly R. Heysham, 44, 314 ½ N. Ohio Ave. Apt. 1, was sentenced to 11 months at the Marysville Reformatory for Women, an ODRC facility, on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

She was found guilty of having Fentanyl when arrested on Oct. 21, 2017.

Arielle Shakia Jones, 22, incarcerated, received a 90-day sentence in Marysville for a probation violation. She was originally found guilty of forgery, a fifth-degree felony.

She was arrested on Aug. 14, 2015, after passing counterfeit $100 bills at three Sidney businesses.

Beau Robert Harrison, 37, Powell, Ohio, was ordered to spend 40 days in the Shelby County Jail on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was arrested on June 29 while under the influence of alcohol.

Online court records indicate Harrison had a low result alcohol test and it was his third such conviction within 10 years.

Domestic dispute nets two arrests

A Toledo woman who battled publicly with a former boyfriend was sentenced for her actions in the dispute that involved a vehicle rundown and abduction.

Sarah Stallkamp, 27, Toledo, was ordered to spend five years of community control sanctions on a charge of inducing panic, a fifth-degree felony. She was also ordered to obtain drug and alcohol counseling, fined $200, and, assessed court costs.

Tyler A. Hurst, 31, who resided at 63 Eastview Drive Apt. 5, Fort Loramie, when the incident occurred, was sentenced to 17 months in prison recently on an amended charge of trespassing in a habitation with someone present, a fourth-degree felony. He was also sentenced to 180 days in the county jail for violation of a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The jail terms were to be served concurrently.

At 7:37 a.m., July 28, then of 623 N. Ohio Ave., was driving impaired east on North Main Avenue near Shelby Street when she struck Hurst twice who was a pedestrian.

On Aug. 19, Hurst allegedly entered Stallkamp’s residence around 9 a.m. while she was at the home. The reports noted Hurst did not use force to enter the premises.

Online court records show Hurst forcibly prevented Stallkamp from leaving the house. He manipulated her into believing law enforcement officers were seeking her arrest. Already in place was a protection order the woman had against Hurst.

Once police arrived at the residence at 10 a.m., Hurst ran from officers.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

