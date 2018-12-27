Longboarding weather

Camam Devandreuil, left, of Piqua, and Ryan Wilder, of Sidney, take advantage of unseasonably warm weather to longboard at Tawawa Park Wednesday, Dec. 26. Longboards are similar to skateboards but are longer and have larger wheels. Temperatures will continue to be relatively high through Monday.

Camam Devandreuil, left, of Piqua, and Ryan Wilder, of Sidney, take advantage of unseasonably warm weather to longboard at Tawawa Park Wednesday, Dec. 26. Longboards are similar to skateboards but are longer and have larger wheels. Temperatures will continue to be relatively high through Monday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_SDN122818Longboard.jpg Camam Devandreuil, left, of Piqua, and Ryan Wilder, of Sidney, take advantage of unseasonably warm weather to longboard at Tawawa Park Wednesday, Dec. 26. Longboards are similar to skateboards but are longer and have larger wheels. Temperatures will continue to be relatively high through Monday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News