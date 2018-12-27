Legion plans public New Year’s bash

SIDNEY — For the first time in “a long time,” said planner Deb Clay, the Sidney American Legion Post No. 217 will host a New Year’s Eve dinner and dance, open to the public, in the post hall, 1265 Fourth Ave.

There is a $9 charge for the dinner, which will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Admission to the dance only, from 8 p.m. to midnight, is free.

The buffet dinner will feature baked steak, barbecued ribs, macaroni and cheese and a vegetable and salad bar. If large groups plan to attend, the coordinating committee would like to know in advance, so enough food can be prepared to feed all the guests. Call 937-492-6410 to let Legion coordinators know.

Music for the dance will be provided by Steven Crash Worley.

“We had him for Halloween, and everybody liked him,” Clay said. According to Worley’s page on the ReverbNation website, he is originally from Piqua and has been playing guitar, bass, drums, piano and mandolin since he was 5.

“My dad was a musician and singer, so that’s what really influenced me to start,” he wrote for the website. “I started (in) the music scene in 1999 playing with a Greenville-based band called NoBull. Then I went on to play with a Piqua-based band called The Never Enough Band … I joined the U.S. Navy in 2003. Music seemed to be at a stand still until I landed a drumming gig with a blues band in Coronado, California, at the Island Sports Bar. While I was stationed on the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis, we moved to Bremerton, Washington … At that time, I began getting into the music scene there and getting to play with and become friends with some very awesome genuine people, like Joey James Dean, Tommy Davenport, Kevin Fraser, Steve Warren, Mike Warren, Tammy Frost, Gregg Frost, Al Alto, Bud Lilly, Dana Osborn, Michael Derosier (Heart) Steve Fossen (Heart) Roger Fisher (Heart) Goldy McJohn (Steppenwolf) Scott Bringedahl (Culprit, Dana Osborn Band) and Rick Knotts (Rail).”

At the end of the evening, there will be a 50/50 drawing.

Clay said the post’s Entertainment Committee is responsible for the event.

“People said they didn’t have a place to go (on New Year’s Eve). They wanted some place. A bunch of (us) were sitting around and said, ‘Let’s do something,’” Clay said.

For information, call 937-492-6410.

