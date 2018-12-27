Wind causes power outages

Ryan Mullen, left, of Sidney, and Mark Tennery, of Fort Loramie, clean-up branches from a limb that fell down on Brooklyn Avenue after strong winds knocked it down.

Power lines lay across the 15000 block of Kirkwood Road around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27 apparently brought down by the tree tangled in them. Numerous power outages have been reported due to downed power lines after strong winds and rain blew through the area. The Jackson Center vs New Bremen girls basketball game was called at halftime due to a power outage at the Jackson Center Local Schools.