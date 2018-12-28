125 years

Friday, Dec. 28, 1893

Mrs. Hugo Stahl had a crocheted bedspread on exhibition at the World’s Fair. She received notice this morning from the board of directors of the Fancy department that she had been awarded a premium on the bedspread.

100 years ago

Friday, Dec. 28, 1918

The premier social event that has ever taken place in Western Ohio will be held at the armory Monday evening – the “Bal Victoire “given by Herman Tappe and his bride. The salons of Paris will show no more gorgeous gowns and rare furs and gems than will be worn by the charming bride and her party. A number of these costumes are costly replicas of evening gowns designed by Mr. Tappe for wealthy South American belles.

———

Urban Kennedy, of Botkins, who is a fireman on board the United States transport George Washington, is home on a five-day furlough. He was aboard the ship when President Wilson and his party made the trip to France. To date Urban has crossed the Atlantic 20 times and has many instances to relate since his enlistment May 5, 1917.

75 years ago

Friday, Dec. 28, 1943

The Charity League’s New Year’s Live dance at the Sidney Country Club will be a benefit for the expansion project at Wilson Memorial hospital, it was announced today. Mrs. Wayne Blake and Mrs. Richard Salm are co-chairmen for the dance.

———

All threat of a strike holding up operations of the nation’s railroads was removed today with the announcement by the War Department and presidents of the “hold-out” unions that the strike called for 6 a.m. tomorrow had been cancelled.

50 years ago

Friday, Dec. 28, 1968

Recognition of his more than 33 years of association with the First National Exchange Bank was accorded W. Ray Anderson, retiring chairman of the board, at a dinner party Friday evening at the Piqua Country Club.

———

Miss Joyce Knouff has recently been notified that she has successfully passed the Ohio state board examination as a licensed practical nurse.

25 years ago

Friday, Dec. 28, 1993

Time magazine’s “Men of the Year” for 1993 are the peacemakers, Yitzhak Rabin, Nelson Mandela, F.W. de Klerk and Yassar Arafat. They were named “Men of the Year,” says Time, because “these four men reasserted the principle that leaders matter; that an individual’s vision, courageously and persuasively and intelligently pursued, can override the unimaginative human preference for war.”

———

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Wile a Russian artist looks for a foundry big enough to handle his 311-foot statute of Christopher Columbus, American cities are fighting over who will get the finished product. A prominent sculptor has completed about 80 percent of the statue, designed to be a good-will gift from Russia on the 500th anniversary of the Spanish explorer’s first voyage to the New World. Groups in Columbus, Columbus, Ga., and Cleveland are trying to bring the statue to their cities. American Indian groups in Ohio promised to fight attempts to bring the statue to Columbus because they said it would honor a conqueror guilty of genocide and exploitation.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-8.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org