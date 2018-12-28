House OKs driver license fee amnesty

COLUMBUS — House Bill 336, the Reinstatement Fee Amnesty Initiative, has created a six-month program for driver license reinstatement fee reduction and waiver for offenders whose driver licenses have been suspended for specific violations.

The initiative only applies to a driver license or permit suspension; it does not apply to a commercial driver license or commercial permit suspension.

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) will determine an applicant’s eligibility based on the defined permissible qualifying offenses contained in Ohio Revised Code.

In order to be eligible for reinstatement fee reduction:

• Applicants must have completed all court-ordered sanctions related to the eligible offense other than the payment of reinstatement fees.

• At least 18 months must have passed since the end of the period of the suspension ordered by the court.

Those able to provide proof of indigence will qualify for a complete amnesty of reinstatement fees. As stated in HB336, “indigent” means a person who is a participant in the supplemental nutrition assistance program administered by the department of job and family services pursuant to section 5101.54 of the Revised Code.

Effective Jan. 31, to apply, complete BMV form 2829, a BMV Reinstatement Fee Amnesty application. Forms are available at the office of the local deputy registrar, online at www.bmv.ohio.gov, or by mail if an applicant requests one by calling 614-752-7500.