125 years

Saturday, Dec. 29, 1893

The holiday dance was given last night in Wagner’s hall under the auspices of the Columbia Club. There were 40 couples who enjoyed the evening dancing and about the same number enjoyed themselves watching the merry dancers. The music was exceptionally good, being furnished by Klute’s orchestra.

100 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 29, 1918

At a meeting of the Shelby County Auto club last evening at the Commercial club rooms, a resolution was adopted to affiliate with the state and national associations, and the secretary was instructed to take up the matter of securing “A.A.A.” association tags.

———

The Murphy Five and Ten Cent store in the DeWeese building on the north side of the square, was gutted by fire at noon today. Cause of the blaze has not been determined, but the loss is expected to be heavy.

75 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 29, 1943

A total of 268 persons donated blood during the December visit of the Red Cross bloodmobile to Sidney it was announced today.

———

Mrs. Clyde Milhoff was elected president of the Von Bora Society of St. John Lutheran Church, when members met last evening.

50 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 29, 1968

Sheriff’s Deputy Alonzo Steinke, after 18 years in law enforcement, hung up his badge and gun Sunday. Steinke, 62, served under three sheriffs and as both police chief and deputy marshal at his hometown of Botkins during the past two decades. He plans to devote his full time to operating a shoe repair and saw filing business at his home at 306 East State Street in Botkins.

25 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 29, 1993

Melvin C. Burns II, assistant to the Sidney city manager, is expected to leave his post next month to take a job as city manager of Muskegon Heights, Mich. Burns is a native of the Muskegon area.

———

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Ohio State coach John Cooper threw down a challenge to his team and to Brigham Young when he guaranteed a bowl victory in Thursday night’s Holiday Bowl. At his team’s awards banquet Nov. 22, Cooper vowed the Buckeyes would win their bowl game. That was before he even knew who they would play, and just two days after Ohio State had been humiliated 28-0 by rival Michigan. Further, it came from a coach who has yet to win a bowl game in four tries at Ohio State.

———

Sidney residents have purchased the Sidney Dairy Products business and real estate and plan to begin dairy routes in about six weeks. The Sidney Dairy ice cream parlor will reopen in the spring. Artie and Jill Presser, who also own Presser Auto Parts Inc. and the Chilly Jilly’s ice cream stand, are co-owners of Sidney Dairy with Jill’s parents, Clark and Mary Alice Cook.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

