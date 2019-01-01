Better than Times Square

Balloons drop on Brayden Leach, left, 10, of Sidney, son of Aaron Leach and Melanie Hennon, and Issabelle VanMeter, 11, of Anna, daughter of Chris VanMeter and Myndi VanMeter, at Rolling Hills Skate as the clock strikes 12 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1. Roughly 130 kids played games, held races, and were handed raffle prizes during a New Year’s bash at Rolling Hills Skate.

Balloons drop on Brayden Leach, left, 10, of Sidney, son of Aaron Leach and Melanie Hennon, and Issabelle VanMeter, 11, of Anna, daughter of Chris VanMeter and Myndi VanMeter, at Rolling Hills Skate as the clock strikes 12 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1. Roughly 130 kids played games, held races, and were handed raffle prizes during a New Year’s bash at Rolling Hills Skate. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_SDN010218NewYear-1.jpg Balloons drop on Brayden Leach, left, 10, of Sidney, son of Aaron Leach and Melanie Hennon, and Issabelle VanMeter, 11, of Anna, daughter of Chris VanMeter and Myndi VanMeter, at Rolling Hills Skate as the clock strikes 12 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1. Roughly 130 kids played games, held races, and were handed raffle prizes during a New Year’s bash at Rolling Hills Skate. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News