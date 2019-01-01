A leap of faith

Tylor McGee, left, of Letterkenny, Ireland, and John Grusenmeyer, of Tipp City, jump into Lake Loramie Tuesday, Jan. 1. Others who jumped in were Thomas Langenkamp, of Coldwater, Travis Chmiel, of Dayton, Rev. Jacob Willig, of Cincinnati, and Rev. Ethan Moore, of Huber Heights. Moore organized the annual jump to dedicate the new year to Jesus through his mother Mary on her feast day. The lake was high due to heavy rains the day before.

