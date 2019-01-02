Suspect charged in connection with fake bomb threat

TROY — A suspect accused of making a fake bomb threat to the Piqua Police Department on Dec. 23 was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday.

The Piqua Police Department charged Cassandra L. Brumbaugh, 30, of Ansonia, with first-degree misdemeanor making false alarms this week.

The Darke County Dispatch Center advised the Miami County Dispatch Center of a call made on Dec. 23 at approximately 4:35 a.m. in which a person said they had a bomb and were en route to the Piqua Police Department. The call was deemed not to be credible.

After being incarcerated in the Miami County Jail on unrelated charges, Brumbaugh reportedly admitted to police to making the 911 call with the fake bomb threat. At around the time that Brumbaugh made the call with the fake bomb threat, she was reportedly involved in an incident in Newberry Township stemming from a report of a domestic dispute in Russia. The alleged domestic dispute case was closed as unfounded, according to previous Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The fake bomb threat is still under investigation. A pretrial conference for Brumbaugh is scheduled for Feb. 6.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office also charged Brumbaugh with one count of third-degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items into a facility and three counts of fifth-degree felony possession of drugs this week. She reportedly brought suspected drugs into the Miami County Jail on Dec. 28. A crystalline substance suspected of being methamphetamine, a white powder substance suspected of being cocaine, and pills suspected of being Xanax were found on Brumbaugh during a pat-down, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. The substances were collected and submitted for testing.

Brumbaugh is continuing to be held in the jail on a total of $10,500 cash or surety bond.

Brumbaugh and Terry L. McReynolds Jr., 36, of Piqua, are suspects in a number of theft and breaking and entering incidents reported to have occurred in northwest Miami County in December, according to the sheriff’s office.

McReynolds reportedly fled from Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Dec. 23 and later on Dec. 27. McReynolds and Brumbaugh were discovered on the 4900 block of U.S. Route 36 in Washington Township in a stolen pick-up truck on Dec. 27, at approximately 10:50 p.m., according to previous sheriff’s office reports. The vehicle fled from deputies, and the occupants abandoned the vehicle on the 5500 block of Buckneck Road when it became stuck in a muddy field.

Brumbaugh was taken into custody after that incident. She was incarcerated on active warrants, including for fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging, and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

McReynolds was found later after the Miami County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a male subject staggering around in the area of the 5600 block of Buckneck Road in Newberry Township on Dec. 28. The male subject was found to have been McReynolds, who was then taken into custody.

McReynolds is facing charges of fourth-degree felony trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felony drug possession, first-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with a police officer, first-degree misdemeanor OVI, second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument, and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. McReynolds is also facing traffic violations.

Brumbaugh https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_Cassandra-Brumbaugh-mugshot-new-CMYK.jpg Brumbaugh McReynolds https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_MCREYNOLDS-TERRY-mugshot-CMYK-copy.jpg McReynolds

By Sam Wildow Piqua Daily Call

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com