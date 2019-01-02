O H(eehaw) I O

A pair of donkeys stand vigil, Wednesday, Jan. 2, in front of a local landmark, the Ohio State-themed barn located along the 12000 block of county Highway 25A just south of Anna. The donkeys and barn are owned by Mel and Judy Fullenkamp. Mel had the barn painted scarlet and gray in 2004 because he is a big Ohio State fan. The Fullenkamps keep the donkeys around, because they enjoy their company.

