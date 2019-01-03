125 Years

January 3, 1894

The Shelby County Medical Society at its meeting in the court house yesterday afternoon discussed the matter of smallpox vaccination to a considerable extent. The opinion prevailed almost unanimously that vaccination was a preventative, and while it might not be absolutely a preventative, the person who gets the disease will only have it in a mild form.

———

Miss Leal Roberson, of this city received the nomination for recording clerk of the House of Representatives yesterday in the Democratic caucus in Columbus. Her name was presented by the Hon. H.N. Harshbarger.

100 Years

January 3, 1919

A committee has been appointed by Mayor H.K. Forsyth as a Hospital committee to arouse interest in a new hospital and permit compliance with the provisions of the will of the late Harriet Stephenson, of DeGraff. The will provides for the $10,000 gift to be matched by a like amount for upkeep of the hospital. Members of the committee are: W.H. Wagner, James Hewitt, W.J. Emmons, W.A. Graham, W.E. Whipp, and Clem Crusey.

75 Years

January 3, 1944

Officers of the Sidney Kiwanis club for 1944 were officially installed at the regular weekly luncheon meeting of the club yesterday by Lieut-Gov. Herbert Forrester, of Dayton. Installed were: George Robertson, president; Kenneth McDowell, vice president; Arthur Allinger, treasurer; and Paul Carbin, secretary. Members of the board of directors are Gilbert Carle, Dr. Harry Barr, Arnold Henke, Dr. Clayton Kiracofe, George Lohmire, Henry VerWayne, and Clair Zimmerman.

———

The second semester of the third year of the University of Youth will begin Jan. 16, to run for six weeks at the Methodist Church. Jean Maurer is chairman of the program sponsored by four local churches. Other committee members are Allegra Riefstahl, Dick Paddock, Ward Beer, A. Robinson, J. Rieck, and R. Moore.

50 Years

January 3, 1969

Although the average temperature for all of 1968 was slightly higher than the previous year, it was 2.8 degrees below the 50-year longtime average, Dave Fette, observer at the government cooperative weather station, reported today.

The average for the past 12 months was 48.8 degrees. This compared with 51.6 degrees for the long time average and 48.17 for all of 1967.

———

For Kenneth Drees, of Rauth street, a member of the Ohio State University Marching Band, the two greatest thrills during his trip to Pasadena were the Buckeye’s victory over USC and the Rose Bowl parade.

Drees, the only area member of the OSU band, spent the weekend at home here after returning to Columbus on Thursday. A graduate of Sidney High School with the Class of 1965, Drees is a senior in the College of Administrative Science.

25 Years

January 3, 1994

The weather for December in Shelby County exhibited huge swings from mild to near zero temperatures as well as sunny skies to the icy roads. Mother Nature did provide for a white Christmas.

———

WASHINGTON (AP) – About 2 million jobs will be added to the U.S. economy in 1994, Labor Secretary Robert Reich predicted Monday.

Reich appearing on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” said about 2 million jobs were created in 1993, “and I see nothing on the horizon to indicate we are not going to have an additional 2 million jobs next year.”

Reich said the bulk of the new jobs would be service jobs. Most of these, he said, would be higher-paid managerial and professional jobs providing services to business. The others would be lower-paid restaurant and hotel positions, he said.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

