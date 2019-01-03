Looking for the right dog

Linda Hess, of Versailles, visits with a lab named Zach at the Shelby County Animal Shelter Thursday, Jan. 3. Hess was looking for a female lab but the shelter only had two male labs. The animal shelter currently has 19 dogs and 8 cats up for adoption.
Linda Hess, of Versailles, visits with a lab named Zach at the Shelby County Animal Shelter Thursday, Jan. 3. Hess was looking for a female lab but the shelter only had two male labs. The animal shelter currently has 19 dogs and 8 cats up for adoption.