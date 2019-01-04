125 Years

January 4, 1894

John Steinle has resigned his position as minute man in the fire department. His place has been filled by George Reickert. John says in 12 years service he has never missed a response to the tap of the alarm bell.

William Herancourt, foreman at the John Wagner’s Sons’ Brewery here, has received the high award in the examination conducted at the Brewer’s Academy of Wahl and Henins, Chicago, for first-class, practical and theoretical brewing.

100 Years

January 4, 1919

The grand rally and dedication of the service flag at the Mt. Vernon Baptist church will be held on Sunday. There will be noted speakers during the day. Rev. D.D. Haithcock will give the address at 10:30 a.m., and the service flag dedication will take place at 3 p.m. A chicken supper will be served in the evening for 25 cents.

Fire broke out in the basement at the Murphy Five and Ten Cents store again this morning. It had apparently been smoldering since the blaze several days ago. There was considerable smoke, but little additional damage.

The temperature last night, the first very cold night this winter, was three degrees above zero by the government thermometer. Other thermometers about the city registered different readings, with the lowest reported at three degrees below zero.

75 Years

January 4, 1944

An iron lung and the Sister Kenny method of treatment for infantile paralysis are the two contributions the Shelby County Board of Infantile Paralysis plans for the new wing at Wilson Memorial hospital. Funds to acquire these are to be raised in January during the annual drive sponsored by the local board, according to Carl Lehman, chairman.

S/Sgt. Omar Leo Patton was the guest speaker at the regular meeting of the Sidney Rotary club Monday noon at the Hotel Wagner, with Elmer Shrider as program chairman. Patton, with the 37th Division in the South Pacific, related some of his experiences. He is home on leave for hospital treatment.

50 Years

January 4, 1969

The formal contract between the Shelby county commissioners and the Sidney Sand and Gravel Co. for the operation of a county landfill has been signed.

Located adjacent to the gravel firm’s operations on State Route 47, northeast of Sidney, the landfill area will encompass approximately 42 acres.

BOTKINS – Winners in the Christmas home decorating contest sponsored by the Woman’s club and Kiwanis club includes the following:

Grand prize, combination ice-crusher and can opener furnished by Dayton Power and Light Co. – Mr. and Mrs. Elmo Stegeman.

Overall – first prize of $15, Herbert Stroh; second prize of $10, Lloyd Amerine.

Religious – first, Dr. M.A. Wiest, $15; second, Walter Maurer, $10.

25 Years

January 4, 1994

A proposal by Treasury Secretary Lloyd Bentsen to sharply increase the gun dealer license fee has drawn fire from local gun dealers.

Bentsen moved to drive most gun dealers out of business Tuesday by proposing sharp increases in the licensing fee and stricter controls on people who buy and sell weapons.

Hiking the annual license fee from $60 to $600 would weed out 200,000 people who purchase the license simply to take advantage of manufacturers’ discounts, Bentsen said.

A new model in Honda’s luxury car division will be built at Honda of America Manufacturing Inc. in East Liberty, and the engine for this car will be manufactured at the Honda Anna Engine Plant, a company spokesman reported today.

It was also announced that Honda officials are evaluating whether they will move any more production of Accord and Civic cars to the United States by 1996. It was previously believed that all these models would be made in Ohio by that time.

The new model of the Acura will be designed, developed and manufactured in the United States with sales starting in 1996.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

