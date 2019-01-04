Protecting the paint

Looking a little bit like an astronaut, Aaron Felver, of Houston, sprays a layer of clear coat onto a Jeep Cherokee that was wrecked and taken to Sidney Body Carstar where it was fixed and repainted. Clear coat protects the paint color from UV rays. Employees wear a full face mask to protect them from breathing in the paint fumes.
