Zimmerman named presiding judge

LIMA — William R. Zimmerman, judge with the 3rd District Court of Appeals, has been named presiding judge of that court for 2019.

The 3rd District comprises 17 counties: Allen, Auglaize, Crawford, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Logan, Marion, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Seneca, Shelby, Union, Van Wert and Wyandot.

The duties of the presiding judge include presiding over oral arguments in court; assigning judges to hear appeals; determining procedural motions and administering the personnel policies of the court.

Zimmerman was elected to the 3rd District Court of Appeals in 2016. He is from Shelby County, where he served as a common pleas court judge from 2009 to 2016. He resides in Sidney.

The other judges serving on the 3rd District Court of Appeals are Stephen Shaw, of Lima, Vernon Preston, of Findlay, and John Willamowski, of Lima.