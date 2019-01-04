Radcliff takes plea bargain

SIDNEY — A Sidney woman remains in the Shelby County Jail on a $50,000 bond after reaching a plea agreement in a case that involved the death of a drug overdose victim.

April M. Radcliff, 37, of Sidney, entered a guilty plea to a negotiated charge of reckless homicide, a third-degree felony, in Shelby County Common Pleas Court. Radcliff pleaded to the lesser charge during a status conference hearing before Judge James Stevenson, Thursday, Jan. 3.

On Nov. 8, Radcliff was indicted by the Shelby County grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony. On Thursday, she was found guilty by Stevenson of selling and providing Fentanyl on Aug. 12, to a male victim, who died the same day from an overdose.

The name of the victim and incident details were not available.

Radcliff faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison and a $10,000 fine, neither of which are mandatory, according to online court records. Stevenson ordered a presentence investigation, as the sentencing date has not been set.

Original indictment was manslaughter

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

