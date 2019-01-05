125 Years

January 5, 1894

Monday was a great day in Ohio Southern railroad circles. It was a day more suited than any other to the opening of the new line of track from Springfield to Lima. In honor of the event, excursions were run each way over the road. Crowds were gathered at stations all along the way, but of all the towns Jackson Center displays the greatest evidence of growth. Many of the new buildings here were seen in process of erection, while many are near completion. Maplewood likewise has a right to feel proud of her showing.

———

After having heard the evidence and examined the body, Coroner LeFevre yesterday filed his decision in the Ray murder case, finding that the deceased came to his death by being beaten over the head with a club in the hands of one whom he believes to be Martin Jenkins. There are some indications that Jenkins had intended to slay another man. His case will go before the grand jury next week.

100 Years

January 5, 1919

Four hundred school children who sold stamps in the school War Savings stamp contest were honored at the Central school building yesterday afternoon. Urban Doorley presented prizes to the 40 who sold the most stamps. Highest with $1,736.84 was Ethel Baker. Others who were high included: Isabelle LeMaster, $883.30; Helen Applegate, $325.34; Curtis Sturm, $317.45; and Lillian Sexauer, 312.91.

———

Retiring Prosecuting Attorney Mills and Sheriff Burns were remembered by their fellow officers in the court house today. Mr. Mills was presented with a gold-headed umbrella, and Mr. Burns with a pipe and humidor of tobacco. Judge Barnes and Judge Needles made the presentation.

75 Years

January 5, 1944

Because of the alarming increase in colds and respiratory infections, Shelby County Health Commissioner G.J. Nordenbrock, M.D., today urged local residents take all precautions in the treatment of even the most minor cold and flu. The commissioner said he did not feel the situation warranted the closing schools, churches, theatres and all public gatherings.

———

Hamlin Blake was elected president as the Sidney Merchants Association named officers for the new year at their meeting last evening. Named to serve with Blake were: William Rhees, first vice president; Oliver Amos, second vice president; Frank Amann, third vice president; Arthur Allinger, treasurer. Servicing on the board of directors will be G.C. Zimmerman, Ray L. Burke and Adolph Thoma.

50 Years

January 5, 1969

Attorney William E. Lang, city solicitor since August 1962, this week opened his office for the general practice of law at 105 South Ohio avenue.

He received the bachelor of arts degree from Ohio Northern University at Ada in 1957 and the law degree from the same university in 1959. He began his law practice in the office of Attorney Rodney Blake.

———

Shelby County Sheriff Don Laws reported today a total of 467 accidents investigated by his department in the county during 1968.

This represented an increase of more than 10 per cent over the 421 investigated during the previous year. There was a total of 11 traffic fatalities in the county in the year, all within the rural areas.

25 Years

January 5, 1993

Vacationers were stranded today at Miami’s airport, but skiers took gleeful advantage of a powerful storm that dumped snow – almost 3 feet deep in places – from North Carolina to Maine.

The year’s first major storm closed schools in 16 states Tuesday, knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and left at least 13 people dead.

In West Virginia, residents bombarded by as much as 2 feet of snow started digging out.

———

CINCINNATI (AP) – Federated Department Stores Inc. is spending nearly half a billion dollars to become a creditor in R.H. Macy & Co., Inc., in hopes that the two companies can combine to form the biggest U.S. retailer.

Federated’s management, which helped bring Federated through a bankruptcy reorganization that ended in 1992, said Sunday it realizes that the complex bankruptcy reorganization that Macy’s is undergoing may not allow an opportunity for the union.

“But if, as we get further into the process, we continue to believe that it will be in everyone’s best interests … then the end result of a combined Federated and Macy’s department store operation will be well worth whatever effort is required,” said Allen Questrom, chairman and chief executive officer of Federated.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-3.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org