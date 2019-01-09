Narcotics search warrant leads to four arrests

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department executed a search warrant Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 8 a.m. at 306 1/2 N. Main Ave., Sidney, which lead to the arrest of four people.

According to a press release from the police department, the initial entry and securing of the location was accomplished by utilizing the services of the Sidney-Piqua Tactical Response Team. This is due to the fact that this residence was deemed a high risk to officer’s safety.

Recovered during the search were marijuana, meth, and drug paraphernalia As a result of the search warrant, arrested and incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail are as follows:

• Kurtis K. Large, age 22, 306 ½ N. Main Ave., Sidney, charged with one count of Drug Abuse a misdemeanor of the first degree and one count of Endangering Children a misdemeanor of the first degree.

• Charlie R. Browning, age 46, 306 ½ N. Main Ave., Sidney, charged with Drug Possession a felony of the fifth degree.

• Jessica N. Schlegel, age 18, 306 ½ N. Main Ave., Sidney, charged with one count of Endangering Children a misdemeanor of the first degree.

• Catie J. Donson, age 22, address at large, charged with one count of Drug Abuse a misdemeanor of the first degree. She also had two outstanding arrest warrants not related to this investigation.

Additional charges are being reviewed and will be filed at a later date on these individuals as well as other individuals. In addition to the arrest a six-month-old infant was removed from the residence and placed into the custody of Children Services.

This warrant execution is a continuing effort by the Sidney Police Department to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking in Sidney. Information resulting in this warrant was derived in part from concerned citizens. All citizens are asked that if they have any information about drug activity to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).