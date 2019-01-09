Violent break-in results in felony charges

SIDNEY – A Piqua man has been indicted on charges stemming from an alleged violent break-in in December. He remains housed at the Shelby County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

The arraignment was one of several felony cases heard recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Jermaine L. Jelks, 46, Piqua, has been charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and, three counts of trafficking in drugs, all fifth-degree felonies, in connection with an incident on Dec. 1 at the home of a former girlfriend. He entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment.

According to online court records, Jelks allegedly kicked in a back door an entered a Brooklyn Avenue residence with a box cutter in his hand. The report indicated Jelks began pushing her bruising her arm and causing a small cut on her neck, possibly by the box cutter. The victim and Jelks had previously shared the apartment, but, had broken up the day before.

Judge James Stevenson ordered Jelks to have no contact with the victim.

The drug charges allege Jelks was selling cocaine on May 29-31. His first pretrial hearing is set for Monday, Jan. 14, with a jury trial set for Feb. 19.

Joshua Daniel Wright, 23, 217 N. Miami Ave., was sentenced to 30 days in the county jail on one count of importuning, a fifth-degree felony.

He was also ordered to register as a Tier I sex offender requiring him to register his address with authorities annually for 15 years. Wright was found guilty for having sexual contact a 15-year-old girl during July 2017.

He was placed on five years of community control, and must also have no contact with the victim, successfully complete sex offender counseling, fined $300 and assessed court costs. He was also permitted to enroll in the jail work release program.

Stevenson issued an arrest warrant for Michael Joe Ross, 31, with addresses in Arlington, Texas, and, Detroit, Michigan, when he failed to appear in court for his sentencing. He was found guilty of trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

Ross was arrested on April 4 transporting 725 Oxymorphone tablets. Included in the indictment is the forfeiture of a Jeep Cherokee and $5,891 in cash believed to be gained from criminal activity.

Restitution ordered in forgery case

In other cases:

• Nathan D. Blackford, 34, 12099 Walnut Drive, Minster, was ordered to serve five years of community control on a charge of forgery, a fifth-degree felony. He was also ordered to pay $169.05 in restitution, and, assessed court costs.

Blackford was also ordered to participate in the program at the West Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima.

He admitted to cashing a fraudulent check at Minster State Bank, 117 W. Russell Road on June 29.

• Jason T. McAfee, 32, 602 Monroe St., pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, during his final pretrial hearing. He will be sentenced Feb. 5 when state prosecutors agreed to remain silent.

Records indicate McAfee sold Methamphetamine on Sept. 13, and, packaged and prepared to transport LSD on Oct. 19. A specification for his forfeiture of $293 in cash believed to be gained from criminal activity was included in the indictment.

• Kayla M. Hammons, 27, 317 New St., pleaded guilty on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, during a status conference.

She was arrested on Oct. 22 supposedly with Methamphetamine. When sentenced she faces a maximum penalty of a year in prison and a $2,500 fine.

• Jacob Wade, 19, 607 N. Main Ave., was ordered to service five years on probation on a charge of burglary, a third-degree felony. He was also ordered to obtain drug and alcohol counseling, obtain employment, pay court costs, and, have no contact with his co-defendants.

On May 26, Wade and three others entered a home at 843 Meri Lane to purposely inflict physical harm on someone.

• Cass Hensley III, 41, at large, pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to provide a change of address, a fourth-degree felony, during a recent hearing. He failed to provide an address to authorities due to his classification as a sex offender on Oct. 5.

When sentenced, Hensley faces a maximum penalty of six to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Hammons https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_HammonsKayla.jpg Hammons Jelks https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_JelksJeermaine_19.jpg Jelks McAfee https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_McAfeeJason_19.jpg McAfee Wright https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_WrightJoshua_19.jpg Wright

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.