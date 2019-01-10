Camper flips on I-75

A camper trailer is turned upright after it flipped onto its side in the median of Interstate 75 just south of the 25A exit Thursday, Jan. 10, around 9 a.m.. Mantor Auto and Truck Repair lifted the camper back onto its tires. The OSP responded to the accident.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News