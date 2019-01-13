SCARF meets, passes $2.4 million goal

SIDNEY — The snow didn’t stop supportes of SCARF (Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation) from hearing the good news Saturday morning. The $2.4 million goal for funding of the Bob Sargeant and Family Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, was reached and surpassed.

The center will provide a home for animals in need a place to live while awaiting their forever homes. The shelter will be located on Gerhart Road on land donated by the Shelby County Commissioners.

Footers for the new building have been dug and poured, and the foundation is in place.

“Framing is set to take place on Monday,” said Joe Laber, SCARF board member.

To the rear of the property is a wooded lot, and future plans include the construction of paths on which volunteers can walk the dogs.

The new facility will be able to have 30 percent more animal intake and hopes to employ one more part-time person.

“We are projecting to be open this Labor Day Weekend,” said Julie Ehemann, Shelby County commissioner, who is also a SCARF board member. “We hope to see everyone there.”

The capital campaign started three years ago in order to raise the projected $2.4 million needed for the facility. To date they have raised $2,422,072.02, which puts them at 100.9 percent of their goal.

There are some areas that still need financed: $50,000 for driveway and parking, $75,000 Dog kennel wing No. 1, $100,000 dog kennel wing No, 2, and $13,500 for a public restroom. These can be pledged over a three-year period.

“We are very blessed to have a giving community of pet lovers,” said Laber.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

