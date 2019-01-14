Sidney changes publishing dates

SIDNEY — The Sidney Daily News will change its publishing dates effective Jan. 21.

The Daily News will eliminate the Monday edition and bring back the Tuesday edition.

“The final Monday edition of the Sidney Daily News will be Jan. 14 and the newspaper will become a Tuesday-through-Saturday printed publication after that date.” said Tom Hutson, regional vice president for Aim Media Midwest, Miami Valley Media Group.

According to Hutson, the move to the Tuesday-through-Saturday print schedule will provide a stronger, more consistent product for readers and advertisers.

The Sidney Daily News has published since 1891 and remains committed to serving the community by focusing on local news and information not available elsewhere. In addition to its print products, the Daily News continues to enjoy growth in viewership of its digital offerings which are available across all seven days of the week.

Obituaries submitted over the weekend which would normally appear in the Monday printed edition will post to www.sidneydailynews.com no later than Monday at 10 a.m. The obituaries will be printed in the Tuesday edition of the newspaper.

Sports coverage of weekend games will appear online following Saturday’s games and be published in the Tuesday newspaper. Sporting events from Mondays will also be printed in the Tuesday newspaper.