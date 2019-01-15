Two transported to hospital after house fire

ROSEWOOD – A house fire trapped two adults and caused injuries on Monday, according to information from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, the home at 9984 N. state Route 235, Adams Township fire crews responded to the blaze. Donald Philips, age 52, and his mother Marjorie Kite, age 70, were removed by firefighters and transported to Wilson Memorial Hospital in Sidney due to smoke inhalation and possibly other injuries. The fire is believed to have originated in the kitchen.

The Rosewood, DeGraff and Quincy Fire Departments were dispatched to battle the fire.