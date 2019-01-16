Ehemann meets with Trump administration

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Julie Ehemann, County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) president, and CCAO Executive Director Suzanne Dulaney joined county leaders from across the country in the nation’s capital last week to discuss issues important to America’s counties.

During a meeting of the National Council of County Association Executives (NCCAE), a group affiliated with the National Association of Counties (NACo), Ehemann and Dulaney met with members of President Donald Trump’s administration and congressional leaders to strengthen local-state-federal partnerships and advocate for counties’ federal policy priorities, including infrastructure, federal regulations, emergency preparedness and recovery, and the substance abuse epidemic.

“Federal policies have direct, long-lasting and often costly impacts on county government, our states and our residents,” said Ehemann. “Last week’s meeting was an opportunity to strengthen our partnership with federal leaders and share information about how federal decisions can help us achieve results and improve the quality of life of our residents.”

Federal officials shared their perspectives on a wide range of topics, including the federal policy landscape and the potential for bipartisan achievements in the 116th Congress. Speakers included:

• U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., Ranking Member, House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee

• U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Co-Chair, Blue Dog Coalition

• U.S. Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., Co-Chair, Tuesday Group

• Doug Hoelscher, special assistant to the president and director of White House Intergovernmental Affairs

• Alex Herrgott, executive director, Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council, and

• Dick Meltzer, policy director, Office of the U.S. Speaker of the House.

“The federal leaders we met with understand that counties deliver vital services that build healthy, safe and vibrant communities across America,” said Dulaney. “We look forward to seizing the opportunities ahead as we pursue the policy priorities of counties across our state.”