125 Years

January 17, 1894

There should be no hesitancy on the part of Sidney merchants to push the construction of the electric railway from Piqua to Minster by way of Sidney. Unless some steps along this line are taken, the trade that is generated along the line will be lost to local businessmen.

———

The Central Dramatic company will appear at the opera house in Anna on the evening of Jan. 27. The company will present the new and excellent temperance drama in five acts, entitled: “Arthur Eustace, or a Mother’s Love.” General admission for the production will be 15 cents, with reserved seats, 25 cents.

100 Years

January 17, 1919

Mrs. S.D. Crumbaugh has taken over the Star Restaurant on North Main avenue and will open the same for business on Tuesday of next week. Under her management two years ago The Star was a popular restaurant and enjoyed a liberal patronage. Mr. Crumbaugh will continue in the grocery business on East Poplar street.

———

The commissioners at a meeting with the advisory board of the State Highway Department in Columbus yesterday, requested enough state aid to complete the Dixie Highway north four miles from Anna to the Auglaize county line, and south from the end of the paved road on the Orange pike to the Miami county line. Their request was granted.

———

A unit of the American Committee for Devastated France was organized here yesterday and the following officers were elected: Mrs. O.O. LeMaster, chairman; Mrs. Carl Custenborder, vice chairman; Mrs. Carl Wilkinson, secretary and treasurer.

———

The Nebraska legislature ratified the prohibition Amendment this morning, completing the 36 necessary stated for national prohibition.

75 Years

January 17, 1944

The War department has announced the promotion of Major Robert B. Dickas to the rank of lieutenant colonel at his station at Fort Knox, Ky., where he is adjutant of the armored school. A veteran of world War l, Dickas was called back to active duty with the army in 1933.

———

Advanced troops of the allied Fifth army, closing in on the Nazi-held bastion of Cassino in western Italy, today smashed forward to the banks of the Rapido river on the outskirts of the enemy base defending Rome.

———

Chief of Police William O’Leary will begin his 52nd year of service on the Sidney police force tomorrow. A resident of Sidney since he was 11 years old, O’Leary was first appointed to the police department in January in 1893. For 46 of those years he has been chief of the department.

50 Years

January 17, 1969

A Fairlawn High School senior, Anita Clevenger, tied for fourth place in the state in the 1968 Agricultural Competitive Scholarship.

Miss Clevenger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roger Clevenger, R.R. 3, Sidney, scored a total of 124 points out of a possible 150.

———

KETTLERSVILLE – Eighteen members of the Van Buren township (Kettlersville) volunteer fire department have been awarded certificates for completion of a basic firemanship course offered by the State of Ohio.

Awarded certificates were: John Ike, chief; Leo Buehler, Don H. Egbert, Harold Egbert, Roger Egbert, George E. Fogt, Eugene Kettler, Homer A. Kettler, Roland Kettler, George C. Kindred, Eldred L. Kipp, Lawrence G. Noll, Paul L. Opperman, Paul Poppe, Joe Schnippel, Arthur Schroyer, Stanley Shuster, and Jerry Zwiebel.

25 Years

January 17, 1994

The Monarch Machine Tool Co., through its foundation, has announced the establishment of a scholarship program in honor of the late Kermit T. Kuck, former president of the company, who died in October 1989.

Awards will be given annually to a graduating senior from high schools in cities where the company operates manufacturing facilities. Students from Sidney, Lehman and New Bremen high schools are eligible, as are students from two high schools in Portland, N.Y., where Monarch also has a plant.

Each high school will select a recipient based upon guidelines from the Monarch Foundation. Recipients must plan to pursue a course of study in engineering or a related scientific field and be seeking a bachelor or associate degree in an accredited university, college or community college and have achieved a B average or higher in accordance with the individual school’s grading system.

The scholarships are for $2,500 per year.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-8.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

