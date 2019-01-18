125 Years

January 18, 1894

On Sunday afternoon, The Rev. F.M. Quatman, being delegated by the Archbishop W.H. Elder, D.D., consecrated the new bell at the Catholic church of McCartyville, the Rev. Pastor J.G. Sailer assisting. It is the earnest wish of the congregation to see the tower of the church completed in the near future. Its completion will make the edifice one of beauty and perfectness in all its details.

———

The Presbyterian, Methodist, Baptist and United Presbyterian churches have taken official action and have petitioned the various business houses to close their places of business every evening except Saturday, at 7 o’clock for a period of two weeks to give all their employees, who so desire, an opportunity to attend the meetings now in progress.

100 Years

January 18, 1919

The Third ward is all agog over reports of the “Woman in Black” being seen in that area over the past several nights. The “veiled woman” has stopped residents on the street asking them for money, but so far has managed to escape detection. Last night for the first time “she” was reported to have been seen in the Second ward.

———

R.G. Green, who for the past 16 years has been employed at the C.F. Hickok Candy Co. as stationary, electrical and refrigerating engineer, has resigned that position. He has rented the store room in the Orbison building on North Ohio avenue and about Feb. 1 plans to open an agency there for the sale of Exide batteries.

———

Miss Emily Benjamin was hostess to a number of her friends last evening for a dancing party at her home. Enjoying the affair were: Misses Ruth Bennett, Isabelle Whipp, Margaret Hess, Carolyn Griffis, Marjorie Killian, and Messrs. Robert Taylor, Voress Loudenback, John Foster, George Robinson, Lewis McVay, and Robert Kaser.

75 Years

January 18, 1944

Eugene C. Linker has been named by the Anna board of Education to succeed George Rilling as superintendent of the Anna schools, it was announced today. a native of Shelby county, Linker has been a member of the Anna High school staff since 1929 and principal of the high school for 10 of those years.

———

Prosecuting Attorney Rodney Blake has been named chairman of Shelby county’s third Red Cross war fund campaign which opens Mar. 1. Announcement of Blake’s appointment was made by Norman H. Davis, national chairman of the Red Cross.

50 Years

January 18, 1969

Vernon Steinke of R.R. 4, Sidney was named president of the Shelby County National Farmers Organization (NFO) at a meeting this week.

Ed Poeppelman, of Fort Loramie, is vice president; Thomas Siegel, R.R. 1, Anna, treasurer; Ralph Eilerman, R.R. 6, Sidney, trustee.

———

MINSTER – Carl F. Eiting was re-named chairman of the board of directors of Minster State Bank at the reorganization meeting this week.

Other directors re-elected are Wilford H. Herkenhoff, Norbert J. Knostman, Alfred B. Fischer, Thomas Morsey, Paul Meyer and Melvin G. Vallo.

25 Years

January 18, 1994

VERSAILLES – The Versailles volunteer Life Squad and the Versailles Fire Department were honored by the Versailles Development Association Monday night for many years of service. Baseball broadcaster Joe Nuxhall was the featured speaker.

John Swallow, association president, said plaques were presented to Versailles fire Chief Dick Gigandet and Assistant Chief Bob Frey and Carolyn Armstrong, rescue squad president, and Nancy Overholser, squad vice president, for the group’s many years of service.

Nuxhall, who became the youngest player in Major League history when he first pitched for the Cincinnati Reds at the age of 15, spoke about his career and also commented on the team’s chances for the upcoming season. Nuxhall has been a broadcaster for the team for more than two decades.

———

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – As the minutes sifted away, Joey Galloway discovered he had nothing to lose. With just an hour before a news conference, the Ohio state wide receiver decided he would forgo the NFL draft and play his final year of college football.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

