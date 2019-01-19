125 Years

January 19, 1894

The grand jury is still in session and will not likely get through with its work before Saturday. It is the longest session of a grand jury ever held in the county. No report has been made to the court yet.

———

The United States Express Co. has opened an office at Jackson Center. The Western Union Telegraph Co. has also opened an office there. Both are the result of the completion of the railroad through that village.

———

Interest continues high in the Farmers’ Institute being held in the Monumental Opera house. Attendance has been good at all sessions, with all parts of the county represented.

100 Years

January 19, 1919

Urban Doorley, chairman of the Shelby County War Savings Stamp committee, has received a recognition table from the state committee in recognition of Shelby county going over the top in the sale of War savings Stamps in 1918. The tablet will be placed in the corridor of the court house.

———

Dog owners who fail to obtain a license for their dog face the possibility of having the animal destroyed. State law requires all dogs to have tags by Jan. 20. Those who refuse to obtain a tag for their dog face the possibility of a fine of $25.

75 Years

January 19, 1944

John Albers was re-elected president of the Lake Loramie Improvement Association at the meeting held last night at the fort Loramie Hotel. Named to serve with Albers were: Joseph Turner, vice president; Sylvan Griner, secretary; and Henry Horstman, treasurer.

———

Miss Lulu Herbert has been named the new manager of the Morris Five and Ten Cents store, and will assume her duties this week. She succeeds Charles Ashbaugh who has been transferred to a store at Lebanon. Miss Herbert has been associated with the Morris organization for 7-1/2 years.

50 Years

January 19, 1969

Dr. Philip Valentine was appointed by Dr. John Kerrigan to serve as chairman of the 1969 Heart Fund campaign in Shelby county.

Assisting Dr. Valentine will be Mrs. Don Bollinger, vice chairman of the county; Mary Ellen Schweitzer as city chairman. Michael Bonnoront will be chairman of publicity.

———

William Leighty, principal of Central Junior High School, was named president of the Shelby County United fund at the annual re-organization meeting Thursday night in St. Paul United Church of Christ.

Leighty replaces Thomas Kramer, vice president of Ross Pattern and foundry, Inc. who serviced during 1968. Named to the board of trustees are Rufus Sims, for a second term, Virgil Gudorf, Spiros Jannides, Warren Barry, Herbert McVicker and Glen Phillips.

25 Years

January 19, 1994

CLEVELAND (AP) – Art Modell, Cleveland Browns president and majority owner, has told Mayor Michael R. White that the team will remain in Cleveland as long as Modell owns it.

“I believe him,” White said Monday.

The session was the first time White and Modell had met face-to-face to discuss the future of the Browns in Cleveland. One issue is where the team will play when its Cleveland Stadium lease expires in 1998.

White said last month that other cities, which he would not name, were wooing the Browns and that he believed the city was in danger of losing the team.

Modell has said he is not shopping the team to potential buyers and that he wanted to renovate the Stadium or build a new one. In recent weeks, he has refused comment on whether the Browns would leave Cleveland.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-10.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org