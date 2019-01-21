Inquiring PhotographerWhat do you do when school is cancelled by snow?

Bon Slife, 7, of Sidney, son of Trisha Monroe and Gerald Slife. “I like to be at home with my little brother and watch TV all day. Usually like ‘Last Man Standing’ and ‘Poekemon.’”

Steven Stacy, 10, of Sidney, son of Eve Beam and Jeffery Beam. “Play video games. ‘Red Dead Redemption II,’ ‘Fortnite.’”

Raelyn Jones, 7, of Anna, daughter of Kristin Jones and Brandon Jones. “Play in the snow. Tag.”

Love Watson, 10, of Sidney, daughter of Steven Watson and Jenny Stephens. “I like to usually just sit at home and spend time with my family. We play board games or just a game on a computer.”