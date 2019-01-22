125 Years

January 21, 1894

The grand jury came in this morning after being in session 12 days and examining 105 witnesses, covering nine cases. It was the longest session of the grand jury ever held in this county. One of the five true bills returned was that against Martin Jenkins, charged with the murder of I.S. Ray in Pemberton last fall

———

At the meeting of the football team Monday evening at the high school, the following officers were elected: Elmer Kendall, president; Frank Hussey, vice president; Frank Amos, secretary; Vinton Haines, treasurer.

———

There have been less taxes gone over delinquent this year than for a number of years prior to 1893. Notwithstanding, there is complaint of hard times, this speaks well for Shelby county.

100 Years

January 22, 1919

Assistant State Fire Marshalls Moore and Althoff have completed an inspection of the court house. Among other defects, they found the flues leading from the grates in the offices of the probate judge and prosecuting attorney in an unsafe condition for use. These grates will be ordered closed until proper repairs or new construction can be made. Rewiring of a portion of the building will be required and the promiscuous stacking of paper in some offices was condemned.

———

William Blake Patterson, president of the Patterson tool and Supply Co., Dayton, has been appointed special representative of the Monarch Machine Tool Co. for Italy and Switzerland.

———

The Thirty-Seven division, composed of Ohio guardsmen, has been ordered to sail for home. The division has arrived at LeMans, France, from Belgium, completing the first leg of its journey back home.

75 Years

January 22, 1944

Gracefully and adroitly Marcel Hubert, eminent violoncellist, added the Sidney Cooperative Concert audience to his world-wide admirers at his appearance in the high school auditorium last night. Both in his approach to the instrument and to the music he played, Hubert’s performance was saturated with finesse and sensitivity.

———

In the interest of wartime economy and gasoline rationing as well as in consideration of the problems of manpower on farms the annual meeting of Pioneer Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc., will be held in three sessions instead of one this year. The meeting of the Shelby county section will be held in Sidney on Feb. 23, with the place to be announced in the near future.

50 Years

January 22, 1969

The trustees of Orange township have elected Charles E. Bertsch chairman for 1996, and at the same time appointed Harold Longbrake zoning and fire inspector.

The township’s other trustees are Raymond Ely and Melvin Graver.

———

WASHINGTON – President Nixon began his first full day in the White House today, and already there were crucial developments in Moscow and Paris he was treating with characteristic caution.

Without a break from the obvious inaugural balls, Nixon got down to work immediately – a desire he had expressed to those around him as he viewed the long inaugural parade.

It was a long day for Nixon. He and his family didn’t return to the White House for their first night there from visiting the last ball until 1:30 a.m. EST.

25 Years

January 22, 1994

Joseph Schmiesing, a six-grader at Holy Angels Elementary School, is the city-wide spelling bee champion for 1994.

Schmiesing correctly spelled the words “satiety” and “sighingly” to win this year’s competition, held at Whittier Elementary School. A total of 10 students in grades 3 through 8 competed in the event, which lasted 18 rounds. The top spellers represented Sidney city Schools, Holy Angels Elementary School and Sidney Christian School.

He is the son of Harold and Mary Schmiesing. Runner-up, Katherine Baadke, a fourth-grader at Parkwood elementary, is the daughter of Michael and Patricia Baadke.

———

Anna head boys basketball coach Dave Collins, who in his third year at the school has guided a young Anna team to a 6-3 record so far, said that he’s being forced out of the position after this season.

Collins, busy preparing his team for the invasion of the tough Russia Raiders on Friday night in the Anna Gym, said that he was told by Superintendent Charlie Rhyan that he would not be recommended for rehiring after this season.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

