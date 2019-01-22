Sheriff’s Office helps celebrate county’s bicentennial

SIDNEY — A one-of-a-kind badge will be worn by Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies to recognize the county’s 200th anniversary.

Sheriff John Lenhart designed the badge, which includes the years 1819 to 2019 to commemorate the bicentennial.

“This is the second time I’ve designed a badge,” said Lenhart. He designed his first badge when he was employed by the BCI.

“I thought this would be a good idea for the officers to wear one this year,” said Lenhart. “After the year is over, they will be given the badge to keep.”

He said the county’s bicentennial is a significant milestone and he wanted his office to be part of the celebration.

“The Sheriff’s Office is one of the first to serve in America and Ohio,” said Lenhart. “Even before Ohio was a state, there was a territorial sheriff.”

Ebenezer Sproat was the first territorial sheriff for the area, said Lenhart. He was a surveyor by trade. He was a colonel in General George Washington’s army.

The first sheriff for Shelby County was Daniel Dingman Sr., who served from 1819 to 1820.

“The sheriff’s served two year terms,” said Lenhart. “They could only serve a total of four years.”

Lenhart said 50 commemorative badges will be given to all the road deputies, detectives and a few select other Sheriff’s Office staff members.

“Badges are always a five-point star,” said Lenhart. “Some of my favorite law enforcement badges — the U.S. Marshals and Texas Ranges — have badges that look just like that.”

Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart looks at the badge he designed celebrating the county’s bicentennial. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_LenhartBadgenew.jpg Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart looks at the badge he designed celebrating the county’s bicentennial. Melanie Speicher | Sidney Daily News The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office bicentennial badge was designed by Sheriff John Lenhart. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_Badge.jpg The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office bicentennial badge was designed by Sheriff John Lenhart. Melanie Speicher | Sidney Daily News

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.