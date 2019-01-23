125 Years

January 23, 1894

At the session of the Farmers’ Institute held yesterday afternoon, the following officers were elected: W.A. Russell, president; G.W. Hawver, vice president; A.N. Shaw, secretary; D.W. Richey, treasurer; J.C. Stipp, J.J. Huffman, and R.N. Robinson, executive committee.

100 Years

January 23, 1919

A large audience filled the high school auditorium yesterday afternoon for the commemoration services for the young men who died in freedom’s holy cause. The memorial address was delivered by Rev. W.B. Love. A feature of his address was the lowering of a curtain containing the names of 27 Shelby county men who made the supreme sacrifice. Memorials and white flowers were presented to the mothers of the deceased soldiers.

———

L.M. Studevant, secretary of the Peoples Savings and Loan Association and president of the Ohio Building Association League, has been called to Washington, D.C., for a conference with Secretary of the Treasury Glass, to assist the government work out broad plan for employment and housing of labor.

75 Years

January 23, 1944

Stockholders of the Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association re-elected Paul B. Kemper and C.W. Nessler to three-year terms as directors when they met yesterday afternoon. Completing its organization, the board elected William Kingseed, president; C.W. Nessler, first vice president; H.A. Amos, second vice president; P.B. Kemper, secretary; with J.B. Cook, H.K. Hess, and H.M. Faulkner, directors.

———

Joseph W. Fichter, State Grange master, was the speaker at the all-day meeting of the Shelby County Pomona Grange yesterday at the I.O.O.F. temple. Noting that the grange is a family organization, Fichter urged “every family to get a new member.” Claude Heintz is overseer of the local grange, and Howard Jelley, lecturer.

50 years

January 23, 1969

Sidney firemen battled their second serious house fire in the past week on North Walnut avenue late Sunday evening. Damage was estimated at $3,500. Asst. Chief John Millhoff, who said the first apparently started around a clothes wardrobe, estimated damage to the home at $3,000. Loss on contents was set at $500. Cause of the fir was not determined.

The apartment was occupied by Charlotte Grandstaff, Firemen report.

———

Daniel L. Steele of Sidney is one of 38 students traveling with the Wheaton College Men’s Glee Club during its winter tour to St. Louis January 24-27.

A freshman at the Wheaton, Illinois, college, Mr. Steel is the son of the Rev. and Mrs. J.A. Steele.

25 Years

January 23, 1994

JACKSON CENTER – You don’t need to travel to an exotic locale to see significant differences in geography. Amy Zorn’s U.S. Geography students at Jackson Center High School discovered those differences without leaving Ohio during a recent field trip to southern Ohio.

She said the students seems to have learned much from the trip. Zorn could understand that, as she got plenty out of the trip herself through her involvement in the Ohio Geographic Alliance, organized by the National Geographic Society, which published the respected magazine National Geographic. For this field trip, Zorn basically retraced the same trip which she took as a member of the alliance.

The teacher said the trip was a true eye-opener for the students.

“Most of them had not been to southern Ohio,” Zorn said. “One student said he could not believe that he was still in Ohio.”

———

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Tonya Harding’s Bodyguard told investigators that he and Harding’s husband set up the attack that nearly knocked rival figure skater Nancy Kerrigan out of the Olympics, News reports say.

Bodyguard Shawn Eric Eckardt said Harding’s husband, Jeff Gillooly, asked him to arrange the Jan. 6 attach, in which Kerrigan was clubbed in the knee, The Oregonian newspaper reported today, citing unidentified law enforcement sources.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-12.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org