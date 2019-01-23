Grand jury to determine charges

SIDNEY — In Wednesday’s story about the death of a Shelby County Jail inmate, it was mistated that murder charges have been filed against Peter Stokes, 26, of Sidney.

According to Shelby County Prosecutor Tim Sell, he will be presenting the case to the next grand jury.

“They are the ones who will decide to indict him,” said Sell. “I will present it to the grand jury. They will vote on what charge to bring.”

Sell said he had reviewed the case Tuesday with Shelby County Sheriff’s Office officials involved in the investigation.

Stokes is accused assaulting James Richards, 54, of Sidney, who was also an inmate at the jail. The incident occured on Friday morning, Jan. 18. Richards died Saturday at Miami Valley Hospital of a brain bleed.