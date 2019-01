Snow made way for water at the intersection of Kuther Road and Russell Road after a day of rain left the intersection partially flooded Wednesday, Jan. 23. Flooded farm fields and driveways were a common sight Wednesday.

Snow made way for water at the intersection of Kuther Road and Russell Road after a day of rain left the intersection partially flooded Wednesday, Jan. 23. Flooded farm fields and driveways were a common sight Wednesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_SDN012418Rain-1.jpg Snow made way for water at the intersection of Kuther Road and Russell Road after a day of rain left the intersection partially flooded Wednesday, Jan. 23. Flooded farm fields and driveways were a common sight Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News