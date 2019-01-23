Versailles teen dies after ATV crash

VERSAILLES – Versailles High School student died following an ATV crash Sunday afternoon.

According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, sophomore Trevor Huber died Tuesday evening. The crash happened near Frenchtown.

Huber was a member of the Versailles High School wrestling team and the Versailles FFA.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Huber was riding a 2007 Polaris 500 four-wheeler on Sunday. The 16-year-old was traveling southbound on Mangen Road when the ATV traveled into the ditch, overturned and pinned Huber under it. Huber was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.