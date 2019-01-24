125 Years

January 24, 1894

O.E. Taylor and Howard Hendershot are endeavoring to get enough subscribers to put telephones in their homes and placed of business so that a telephone plant can be guaranteed for Sidney. The prices are $48 a year for business houses and $36 for residences.

———

Elias King, of this city, has been granted a patent on an improved washing machine that he has lately designed and made.

100 Years

January 24, 1919

Feb. 1 is the final date set for having motor vehicles provided with 1919 license tags. Decision to this effect has been by Mayor Forsyth and Police chief O’Leary. Although the license tag law was effective Jan. 1, the state leaves enforcement up to the individual communities. After Feb. 1 motor conveyances without 1919 tags will be herded off the streets and their owners arrested.

———

The Royal Welsh Concert Co., composed of the surviving members of the famous Welsh choir that was aboard the Lusitania at the time of its sinking will appear at the high school auditorium on Feb. 7 under sponsorship of the Flower Guild of the Presbyterian Church.

75 Years

January 24, 1944

Sharon Fogt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald L. Fogt, Grant street, was hostess to a theatre party Saturday afternoon. guests for the affair included: Joyce LeClaire, Judy Stump, Gloria Young, Karen Hauer, and Valerie Glaser.

———

Walter E. Whitman, local secretary for the board of U.S. Civil Service Examiners, said today that an open competitive examination for the position of substitute clerk and substitute city carriers at the local post office will be held in the near future. The base pay of 65 cents an hour with approximately $300 additional paid for overtime.

50 Years

January 24, 1969

PORT JEFFERSON – Nine members of the Port Jefferson community fire department has successfully completed a course in basic firemanship.

Those qualifying for certificates were: Chief Elmer Freistuhler, Marion Carey, Ron Doak, Greg Freistuhler, Daniel Pence, Don Smith, Charles Van Horn, Mike Van Horn, and Steven Van Horn.

———

Now home on 30 day leave following recent discharge from Walter Reed General Hospital in Washington, D.C., is Army Private Michael Pence of Shelby county. The son of Lawrence Pence Sr., of R.R. 5, Sidney, and the late Sarabelle Kies, his wife is the former Linda Gattes who lives with her parents at 301 Stewart avenue.

Pence was confined to the hospital in Washington after he was wounded November 16 in Vietnam. He has been assigned to Fort Hood Tex., to finish his term of military service.

25 Years

January 24, 1994

Lehman High School head football coach, Chuck Asher, who led the Cavaliers to the postseason playoffs for only the second time in the school’s history, has been named the Division V Coach of the Year by the Southwestern District Coaches Association, it was announced today.

———

The Match of the Month for Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke county Inc., is Rita Gerkey and Dennis “Rusty” Hughes.

Gerkey, 2018 Old English Court, is an advertising sales representative at Amos Press. Hughes, 15 is the son of Yvonne Hughes, 624 East Ave., and Dennis Hughes of Sidney.

“Rusty and I have been matched since December 1986, six years,” Gerkey said. “In six years time you cover a lot of activities from going to the park and learning to hit and catch a baseball, to lots of movies, bowling, school activities and Big Brothers/Big Sisters activities.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-13.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org