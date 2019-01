Tristin Stierley, of Leslie, Mich., guides a load of wood frames into place as the walls of the new Shelby County Animal Shelter being built on Gearhart Road began going up Thursday, Jan. 24.

Tristin Stierley, of Leslie, Mich., guides a load of wood frames into place as the walls of the new Shelby County Animal Shelter being built on Gearhart Road began going up Thursday, Jan. 24. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_SDN012618Walls.jpg Tristin Stierley, of Leslie, Mich., guides a load of wood frames into place as the walls of the new Shelby County Animal Shelter being built on Gearhart Road began going up Thursday, Jan. 24. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News