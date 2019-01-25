Mumford installed as OCCO officer

COLUMBUS — Michelle Mumford, Shelby County clerk of courts, will serve as the secretary/treasurer of the Ohio Council of County Officials (OCCO) for 2019-2020.

She was sworn in by OCCO President Jerry McBride, Clermont County Common Pleas Court judge, during ceremonies in Columbus, recently.

Scott Coleman, Logan County engineer, was installed as president of OCCO for 2019-2020. Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson was installed as OCCO vice president.

The Ohio Council of County Officials membership includes the statewide associations of elected county officials representing auditors, clerks of the Court of Common Pleas, commissioners, coroners, engineers, judges of the Court of Common Pleas as selected by the Ohio Judicial Conference, prosecuting attorneys, recorders, sheriffs and treasurers.

The main purpose of the organization is to unite in a joint effort the various associations representing county elected officials and judges to promote sound, efficient and fiscally responsible governance, while maintaining sufficient checks and balances within the county government structure. The OCCO serves as a forum where the various associations can discuss issues of mutual concern and attempt to resolve any differences of opinion. The OCCO also advocates the Ohio General Assembly for beneficial legislative outcomes and strives to promote a greater understanding by the citizens of Ohio of the important role county government serves.

Coleman thanked McBride for conducting the ceremony and presented the judge with a plaque in appreciation for his dedicated service as OCCO president for the past two years.