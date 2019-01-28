Lehman Catholic Honor Society ceremony

Kaila Sims, left, 18, daughter of Angela Foster, gives Lisa Adams, 16, both of Sidney, daughter of John and Tara Adams, as Adams is inducted into the Lehman Catholic High School Honor Society during a ceremony Sunday, Jan. 27. Sims read a speech about why Adams was deserving of induction. Each Lehman student that was inducted had a friend or relative read a speech.

Kaila Sims, left, 18, daughter of Angela Foster, gives Lisa Adams, 16, both of Sidney, daughter of John and Tara Adams, as Adams is inducted into the Lehman Catholic High School Honor Society during a ceremony Sunday, Jan. 27. Sims read a speech about why Adams was deserving of induction. Each Lehman student that was inducted had a friend or relative read a speech. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_SDN012919LehHonor.jpg Kaila Sims, left, 18, daughter of Angela Foster, gives Lisa Adams, 16, both of Sidney, daughter of John and Tara Adams, as Adams is inducted into the Lehman Catholic High School Honor Society during a ceremony Sunday, Jan. 27. Sims read a speech about why Adams was deserving of induction. Each Lehman student that was inducted had a friend or relative read a speech. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News